The Safe Internet League turned to the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with a request to check one of the interviews of blogger Yuri Dud for drug propaganda. It is reported by TASS…

Volunteers of the organization discovered the controversial video of the blogger. At the same time, it is not specified which interview is in question.

“Big bloggers who have a multi-million dollar audience should be more responsible about the content they distribute. After all, a large proportion of their subscribers and viewers are children and adolescents, ”explained the director of the organization, a member of the Public Chamber of Russia, Yekaterina Mizulina.

Related materials

According to her, the dissemination of information that may entail a risk to the life and health of citizens is unacceptable. Such information can lead to a destructive effect on the health, spiritual, physical and mental development of minors.

Mizulina recalled that the prohibition of the promotion of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances via the Internet is established by the Federal Law (“On Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances”), as well as Articles 6.13 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the League for the Safe Internet applied to the Attorney General’s Office to conduct an investigation against the rapper Morgenstern, who was also suspected of promoting drugs among minors.