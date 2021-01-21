The Ministry of Internal Affairs does not exclude that there may be attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia following the example of the events in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. This was stated by the first deputy head of the department Alexander Gorovoy at the collegium of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow, reports TASS Thursday, January 21st.

According to him, the analysis of events in the neighboring countries makes it possible to predict some kind of tension in the socio-political plan, including in the Russian capital.

“There are many interested parties from abroad, political parties, quasi-politicians who, in the course of their activities, try to sway the situation in a year of an important political cycle, a large number of elections by subjects, deputies to the State Duma,” Gorovoy said.

Since August last year, mass protests of citizens who disagree with the results of the presidential elections, won by Alexander Lukashenko, have continued in Belarus. The first actions were violently dispersed, thousands of people were detained.

In October 2020, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned amid massive protests that began in the country after the parliamentary elections. Until November 2020, the duties of the head of state were performed by Sadyr Japarov, who was released from custody by the protesters. On January 10, early presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan, in which Japarov won.