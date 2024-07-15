Statistics from the Ministry of Interior on traffic accidents and violations that occurred across the country last year revealed that 1,050 drivers committed violations due to “parking a vehicle in a way that obstructs pedestrian movement.” The violations were distributed as follows: 352 violations in Abu Dhabi, 658 violations in Dubai, 17 violations in Sharjah, 11 in Ajman, six in Umm Al Quwain, two violations in Ras Al Khaimah, and four violations in Fujairah. As part of their ongoing awareness campaigns, the Ministry of Interior and traffic departments called on drivers to reduce speeds and give priority to pedestrians in designated areas for crossing, while the Traffic Law has imposed a fine of AED 500 for parking a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing, and a fine of AED 400 for parking a vehicle in a way that endangers pedestrians or obstructs pedestrian movement. In a related context, Abu Dhabi Police called on pedestrians to cross from designated areas to avoid traffic accidents, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that operate in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate vehicle traffic.

Captain Engineer Abdullah Hamed Al Menhali, from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said in a new episode of “Traffic Lights” broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police on its social media accounts that people crossing from places other than those designated for crossing may expose them to danger and traffic accidents, calling on pedestrians to adhere to crossing from designated places to preserve their lives. Al Menhali warned that in all cases, it is not permissible to cross roads with a speed limit exceeding 80 km/h, noting that the fine for pedestrians not adhering to traffic signals and crossing the road from places other than those designated for them is AED 400.

Over the past years, the country’s roads have witnessed accidents involving pedestrians, due to the recklessness of some of them and their unsafe crossing of the roads, and through places not designated for crossing.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to adhere to safe crossing of designated areas, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that operate in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate vehicle traffic.

She warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is considered one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules of crossing the road and to ensure that the street is clear of vehicles.

She stressed that the security and safety of pedestrians is an important strategic priority, referring to the ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, which resulted in the construction of many bridges on internal and external roads, improving pedestrian crossings, creating surface walkways controlled by traffic lights, and closing gaps by building fences on various roads, which enhances their safety.

She urged drivers to pay attention to pedestrian traffic on the roads and to reduce speeds, stressing that the safety and security of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians themselves and drivers on the roads.

Adhere to traffic instructions

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for drivers and road users to adhere to traffic instructions regarding pedestrian crossings, pay attention and focus while driving, respect pedestrian crossing lines, and adhere to the speed limits set within cities or on external streets so that they can control the vehicle, pay attention to road surprises, and avoid run-over accidents.