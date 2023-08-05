Pasta de Waldez Goes intends to focus on water security projects in the region of the São Francisco River valley and modeling of railroads

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, led by Waldez Goeswill have at least R$ 12 billion from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) until 2026. This represents 5% of the total R$ 240 billion that will be spent with the program until the end of the government – ​​R$ 60 million annually.

The announcement of the new program will be made next Friday (11.Aug.2023) in Rio de Janeiro. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) goes to the city with some of his government ministers.

Waldez’s portfolio should receive approximately R$ 2.5 billion in 2023. The ministry will be in charge of two areas relevant to the program:

Water Security – will carry out works mainly in the region of the São Francisco River. Irrigation projects and new diversions will be carried out;

– will carry out works mainly in the region of the São Francisco River. Irrigation projects and new diversions will be carried out; railroad modeling – will be done by the ministry. The main one is Transnordestina. The works will be under the responsibility of the Ministry of Renan Filho (Transport).

Works and PPPs

The Transnordestina railroad will receive a lot of attention from the government in the 1st moment. Of the remaining sections, the majority must be via PPP (Public-Private Partnership). In comparison with the PAC of the first Lula administrations, the idea is that the current one includes more private initiative in the works.

One of the stretches of the railroad, however, will be funded by the government. These are the stretches that connect Piauí and Ceará with Pernambuco.

The total amounts earmarked for Integration and Regional Development may exceed the R$ 12 billion that will be announced. This is because the program’s investment volume depends on the fiscal target.

The government depends on the Chamber of Deputies voting on changes made to the bill by the Senate. The group linked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already told the government that no relevant vote will be taken before the PP and the Republicans gain a space on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The announcement of new ministers should be made in mid-August.