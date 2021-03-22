New US anti-Russian sanctions will only speed up and intensify the import substitution processes in domestic technological chains. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Oleg Bocharov told RBC about Russia’s strategy.

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

According to him, “the money used to pay for imports will remain inside the country and will go to salaries of employees and the development of new technologies and industries.”

He also recalled that the sanctions pressure on Russia “did not start on March 2”. The official noted that such a policy was carried out in the days of the USSR, but this “did not prevent the country from developing.”

Earlier it became known that the new US sanctions on exports related to national security, which recently entered into force, will affect less than one percent of the annual US supplies to Russia in monetary terms. Then Bocharov explained that many of the largest companies in the Russian radio-electronic industry are already on the American sanctions lists, so import substitution in critical areas of technology is a constant process.

On March 17, the United States announced new trade sanctions against Russia. They are a continuation of the restrictive measures introduced in early March. Within three months, the restrictions may be further expanded, and then the Russian national debt is at risk of being threatened. Already in June, Washington may impose a ban on lending to government agencies of the violating country by American banks, that is, completely ban the work with the Russian national debt.

The Kremlin, speaking about the risks due to sanctions, noted that Russia will have to take the necessary measures to minimize the consequences of them.