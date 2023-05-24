Rapporteur of the provisional measure withdraws demarcations of indigenous lands from the body commanded by Sonia Guajajara

The MPI (Ministry of Indigenous Peoples) said on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) that the deputy’s report Isnaldo Bulhoes Jr. (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the MP (provisional measure) that defines the structure of the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), shows that the indigenous people of Brazil continue to be victims of various types of violence.

MP’s rapporteur 1,154 of 2023 removed the demarcations of indigenous lands of the ministry led by Sonia Guajajara. The attribution would pass to the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), under the command of Flavio Dino. Here’s the full of the document (914 KB).

In note (full – 131 KB), the MPI stated that Bulhões’s amendments are indicative of the “social and cultural erasure” lived by the indigenous people.

“The proposed amendments to the text, especially the seven amendments that call for the extinction or reconfiguration of the attributions of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, completely go against the decision of the Federal Government to treat indigenous peoples with the due importance and relevance they deserve, respecting the Constitution Federal of 1988”, reads the statement.

“Protecting and demarcating indigenous territories is ensuring that these lands are not taken by those who exploit nature and put profit above life.”, continued the ministry.

“Complying with the proposed amendments and excluding land demarcation from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ attributions is to go against the grain of the world’s global objectives of facing the climate crisis, opening up space for the environmental devastation that so threatens our biomes. Only protected and demarcated indigenous territories can guarantee Brazil and the world an alternative to contain the climate emergency.”

The vote on the report by the joint commission –with deputies and senators– should take place this week. The board is chaired by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). The MP needs to be approved in the House and Senate by the 1st of June so as not to lose its validity and, with that, to dismantle the entire current structure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios.