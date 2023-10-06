Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/10/2023 – 22:15

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the president of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), Joenia Wapichana, released notes on Thursday night (5) congratulating the writer and indigenous environmental activist Ailton Krenak, who if made immortal by the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL).

“Congratulations to Ailton Krenak who was elected this Thursday to the Brazilian Academy of Letters, becoming the first indigenous person to occupy a chair at the institution”, says a note from the ministry, published on social media.

Joenia Wapichana recalled Krenak’s participation in defending indigenous rights in the drafting of the 1988 Constitution, which celebrates its 35th anniversary. “Congratulations Ailton Krenak for the recognition. First indigenous person to join the Brazilian Academy. Indigenous leader who defended indigenous rights in the 1988 Federal Constitution. Relative who painted his face as a message of resistance for the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. Deserved achievement”, said the president of Funai on her profile on a social network.

With 23 votes, Ailton Krenak was elected this Thursday (5) to the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). He will take over seat number 5, which belonged to José Murilo de Carvalho, who passed away in August this year. The historian Mary del Priore and the also indigenous writer Daniel Munduruku competed with Krenak, who obtained, respectively, 12 and four votes.

The inauguration date has not yet been defined.

Activism

Ailton Krenak was born in 1953, in the Doce River valley region (MG), territory of the Krenak people, a place affected by mineral extraction activities. Krenak is an activist in the socio-environmental movement and in defense of indigenous rights. He is Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit of the Presidency of the Republic and a Ph.D. honoris causa from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Federal University of Juiz de Fora.

Krenak organized the Forest Peoples Alliance, which brings together riverside and indigenous communities in the Amazon and contributed to the creation of the Union of Indigenous Nations (UNI). He is co-author of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) proposal that created the Serra do Espinhaço Biosphere Reserve in 2005, and is a member of its management committee.

In the 1970s and 1980s, it was decisive for the achievement of the “Indian Chapter”, chapter 8 in the 1988 Constitution, which began to guarantee, on paper, indigenous rights to culture and land. Among the most recent books are Ideas to postpone the end of the world (2019), Life is not useful (2020), Ancestral future (2022) and Places of Origin (2021), written together with Yussef Campos.

In Life is not useful, he addresses the Covid-19 pandemic and says: “If for a time it was us, the indigenous peoples, who were threatened with the rupture or extinction of the meaning of our life, today we are all faced with the imminence of the Earth not being able to support the our demand.” Krenak values ​​indigenous culture and shows that the way of dealing with nature and the world has a lot to teach capitalist societies. “I’ve seen people ridicule him: he talks to a tree, hugs a tree, talks to the river, contemplates the mountain, as if this were some kind of alienation. This is my life experience. If it is alienation, I am alienated. I haven’t scheduled activities for later in a long time. We have to stop being convinced. We don’t know if we will be alive tomorrow. We have to stop selling tomorrow,” he says in another excerpt from the same book.