By 9 votes to 2, the STF rejected the thesis this Thursday (September 21); minister Sônia Guajajara classified it as a “great achievement”

The MPI (Ministry of Indigenous Peoples) celebrated this Thursday (September 21, 2023) the rejection by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) of the time frame. Proposition says that indigenous people only have the right to territories that were already occupied or that were legally disputed until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

“The Federal Supreme Court has just formed an absolute majority with today’s two votes. We now continue to celebrate, yes, celebrating this great achievement. There were so many years of many struggles, many mobilizations, a lot of apprehension for this result, because this result defines the future of the demarcations of indigenous lands in Brazil. So let’s celebrate the result of this great strength of Brazil’s indigenous peoples.”says the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara (Psol-SP).

In total, there were 9 votes against the Temporal Framework. This Thursday (September 21), ministers Luiz Fux, who formed a majority against the thesis, voted against Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber, president of the Supreme Court.

The other votes against were given by Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli. Ministers Nunes Marques and André Mendonça were in favor of the thesis.

When voting, Cármen Lúcia mentioned that the Marco Temporal thesis is contrary to fundamental rights and violates the maintenance of the integrity and identity of indigenous peoples and communities. “I am saying that the Temporal Framework is not a defining fact for the recognition of traditionally occupied lands”said the minister.

The Marco Temporal trial was resumed this year, after a request from Guajajara to the president of the court, Rosa Weber. The sessions had been suspended since September 2021. Over the last few weeks, the minister and her team held meetings with members of the court in order to explain the importance of the thesis.