The appointment of Martín Soria as Marcela Losardo’s replacement in the Ministry of Justice aroused strong criticism from the opposition, which focused on the role that the new official will play in the legal cases facing Kirchnerism.

The former head of the Anti-Corruption Office Laura Alonso LN + stated in dialogue that “Soria is the spearhead and the operation together with Martín Mena and others to wear certain judges who were publicly listed by CFK and Alberto Fernández“.

“While announcing the replacement for the MINISTRY OF IMPUNITY,” Titanic “plays in the background. It has no auction,” wrote the CC-ARI deputy Let’s change, Mariana zuvic, along with an edited video where Alberto Fernández announces the replacement of the outgoing official.

For his part, another leader of Together for Change, the former mayor of Morón, Ramiro Tagliaferro, he wrote ironically on Twitter: “Dismissed on Friday, Minister on Monday. Argentina, you would not understand.”

Alejandro Finocchiaro, former Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology of the government of Mauricio Macri, also ironic about this social network: “For all those who doubted the President and the exercise of power. In an act of full presidential authority and of their own free will, @alferdez quickly appointed Martín Soria as Minister of Justice “. The text was accompanied by a photo of Cristina Kirchner with Soria.

The National deputy of the UCR for Mendoza, Louis petriHe wrote that “the judicial agenda continues to be handled by CFK from the Instituto Patria, the only difference now is that its spokesperson, consubstantiated with the defense of Lawfare, has already been appointed at the head of the Ministry of Justice.”