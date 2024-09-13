Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 20:07

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) has decided to reopen an investigation into allegations of moral harassment involving Cláudio Augusto Vieira, Secretary for Children and Adolescents. The complaint, revealed by the Brasil de Fato website, presented 14 irregular behaviors allegedly committed by him.

This is the second time that the secretary has been accused of the same behavior. The first, in January, during Silvio Almeida’s administration, was shelved due to lack of evidence. Almeida was fired on Friday, the 6th, after allegations of sexual harassment against him came to light the day before, on Thursday, the 5th. One of the victims was allegedly the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. He denies the accusations.

The new complaints were received by the department on Monday, the 9th, after Silvio Almeida was fired. The document describes the secretary’s actions as “extremely serious practices that have been occurring systematically” within the department and calls for an investigation to be opened and for his removal.

According to the complaint, based on the victims’ accounts, internal records and messages, the alleged cases affect several employees linked to the secretariat, all subordinate to Vieira and, in the vast majority, against women.

Among the practices reported are threats of dismissal, prevention of speaking at meetings, contemptuous treatment or gestures, and criticism of the personal lives of employees, which are some of the episodes that would constitute harassment by the secretary. There are reports that Vieira made criticisms and jokes about pregnancy and appropriated ideas from other employees without giving them credit.

The complaints also state that Vieira would privilege employees, in addition to reporting that he would act to segregate, embarrass, belittle and exercise excessive control over those he harassed. There are reports of disqualification of professionals and vexatious, exaggerated, disproportionate or aggressive demands.

“Such actions have been treated as ‘jokes’ and ‘management style’. In this sense, it is important to state that these are neither jokes nor management style, but rather practices of moral harassment in the workplace”, says the complaint.

In August 2023, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) released a document with guidelines for preventing and treating moral, sexual harassment, and discrimination within the Federal Government: the Lilac Guide, as it is called. The booklet describes moral harassment as “violation of the dignity or psychological or physical integrity of another person through abusive conduct” and that it manifests itself through “gestures, words, behaviors, or attitudes that expose the civil servant, employee, intern, or outsourced worker, individually or in a group, to humiliating and embarrassing situations, degrading the work environment and often impacting the emotional and physical stability of the victim.”

Vieira took office in May 2023, replacing Ariel de Castro. The former minister says he was fired due to disagreements with the former Minister of Human Rights, who was not happy with his closeness to First Lady Rosângela Silva, known as Janja.

The MDHC said, in a statement, that Minister Macaé Evaristo defends that all allegations of harassment be investigated rigorously, guaranteeing the broad right to defense and confidentiality, especially for victims.