The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on establishments, companies and institutions operating in 5 commercial activities to compel their employees who have not received the Covid 19 vaccine to conduct a nasal swab examination “PCR” every fourteen days, starting from March 28.

Activities include hotels, restaurants, transportation and health, as well as social and personal activities for laundries, beauty salons and hairdressers.

This came in a circular issued by His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding the procedures for dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in the framework of the highest concern for implementing the necessary measures to address the pandemic and providing all health guarantees for workers and the necessary speed of recovery from The effects of this pandemic.

The circular called on all private sector establishments, companies and institutions to urge their workers to receive the Covid 19 vaccine, and to organize and facilitate what is necessary for that in coordination with the competent authorities in the country, and to reach workers to receive the two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

He stressed the necessity for any worker infected with Covid 19 “as a result of his positive examination” to follow the approved treatment and isolation mechanisms prescribed by the competent health authorities.





