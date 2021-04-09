The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of the medicinal product, LORINSE TABLETS, which is used as an anti-allergic and decongestant, after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority clarified that this product is not biocompatible with the reference preparation.

The Ministry asked the manufacturer to withdraw the male product from the public and private health sectors, noting that the product is registered in the Ministry’s Drug Administration, while the Ministry informed all health facilities and health care practitioners to suspend the registration of the product until its quality is verified and the product is not used if any.

The Ministry called on all pharmacies to stop dispensing the product and return it to the supplier, noting that if any side effects occur to patients, please report via the smart application designated for this purpose.

In a related context, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection warned of Footprint ultra PK SUTRURE Anchor due to a problem related to the design of the package, which caused a space between the device and the package, which may lead to excessive movement and breach of the package and thus affect the sterilization process of the product.

The Ministry indicated that there are 4 types of devices affected by this defect related to the design of the package, requiring health care practitioners to take the necessary measures towards withdrawing the affected operations, if available, and returning them to the supplier, while reporting through the smart application when any side effects occur.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

