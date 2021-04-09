The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of the medicinal product, LORINSE TABLETS, which is used as an anti-allergic and decongestant, after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority confirmed that this product was not biologically equivalent to the reference preparation.

And she asked the manufacturer to withdraw the product from the health sector, both public and private, indicating that the product is registered in the Ministry’s Drug Administration.

The Ministry also informed health facilities and health care practitioners to suspend the registration of the product and not to circulate it, if any, to verify its quality.

Pharmacies demanded to stop dispensing it and return it to the supplier, noting the need to inform it through the smart application designated for this purpose in the event of any side effects for patients.

The Ministry of Health has warned of Footprint ultra PK SUTRURE Anchor due to a problem related to the design of the package, which caused a space between the device and the package that may lead to excessive movement and breach of the package, and consequently the sterilization process of the product is affected.

She indicated that there are four types of devices affected by this defect, asking health care practitioners to take the necessary measures towards withdrawing the affected operations and returning them to the supplier.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

