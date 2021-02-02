The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided, in three medical circulars, to withdraw and suspend the registration of a medical product that does not meet the specifications, in addition to withdrawing two medical methods due to technical problems.

In its first circular, the Ministry stated that it decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of the medical product “Profinal Suspension”, after the Quality Control Laboratory analyzed product operations, and it was proven that they do not comply with the approved specifications for the quantity of the active substance, and found insoluble deposits on the wall of the product bottle that do not dissolve by shaking. Commenting until the product is verified that it meets the approved specifications.

The Ministry also demanded, in a second circular, to withdraw the medical device “spinal rod cutters”, bearing the number “00-3925-002-00”, after a warning was issued by the Health Council of the Cooperation Council States regarding it, regarding the possibility of a fracture while using the method, which is used Mainly in spine operations, and during the operation, the product fracturing in an internal fixation procedure may lead to injury or permanent weakness in the patient’s body.

In a third circular, the ministry clarified that the lotus Edge Aortic Valve System medical product was withdrawn, after the manufacturer voluntarily withdrew this method, and the US Food and Drug Administration warned about it, due to the complications associated with the product delivery system, affirming at the same time that there is no problem related to patient safety. The implants have the valve for this method.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

