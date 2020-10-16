The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko spoke about plans to vaccinate all doctors who work in the “red zone” with patients infected with COVID-19 against coronavirus, reports RIA News…

According to him, doctors who work at outpatient appointments, ambulances and with potentially dangerous patients in terms of infection will be vaccinated.

He specified that they plan to vaccinate all doctors working in the “red zone” by the end of the year.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health registered the maximum selling prices for drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection.