The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the total doses of the new Corona vaccine that were provided until today, Friday, amounted to 6,235,316 doses, bringing the rate of vaccine distribution to 63.04 doses per 100 people.

In addition, 31,312 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.