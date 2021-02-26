Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 87,263 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total number of doses administered to date is 5,933,299 and the rate of vaccine administration is 59.99 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.