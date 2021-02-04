The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 157,783 doses of the emerging coronavirus vaccine during the past twenty-four hours.

Thus, the total doses provided to date are 3,849,374 doses and the rate of vaccine administration is 38.92 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.