The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 141,283 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 11,048,547 doses, with a rate of distribution of the vaccine 111.71 doses per 100 people.

Read also … UAE records 1766 new cases of “Corona”, 1728 recoveries and 3 deaths

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.