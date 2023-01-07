The secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Ethel Maciel, said on Friday (6.jan.2023) that the stock of pediatric vaccines against covid-19 for children up to 11 years old is exhausted. She stated that the federal government is negotiating the anticipation of remittances scheduled for the end of January.

She stressed that she has already held meetings with the manufacturer of pediatric vaccines pfizer –the only one that produces the immunization for the age group of 6 months to 3 years– for the possible anticipation of deliveries. “Let’s solve the problem”he declared.

According to Ethel, there is an expectation of anticipating shipments of 3.2 million doses for the public aged 6 months to 4 years, and another 4.5 million doses for the public aged 4 to 11 years.

The other pediatric vaccine against covid-19 approved for younger children, Coronavac, produced by Butantan Institute, can be applied from 3 years old. The secretary said, however, that the contract with the institution was paralyzed by the previous management of the Ministry of Health and should be resumed soon.

adult vaccination

Also on the 6th, Ethel reported that the Ministry of Health has an excessive stock of vaccines against covid-19 for adults. She said that the folder plans to regularize the availability of doses with the councils of state and municipal health secretaries.

Despite having a significant number of doses held by the federal government, there are situations like that of Rio de Janeiro, which announced on Thursday (5.jan) the interruption of vaccination for the adult public due to the shortage of immunizers. For the ministry, there are bottlenecks left by the previous administration in the communication and distribution of vaccines.

“We need to re-establish these flows that have become very confused”said the secretary. “The mission of the ministry is to restore this dialogue with the Federation Units”he added.

Ethel announced that a meeting of the CTAI (Technical Advisory Chamber on Covid-19 Immunization), in which representatives of states and municipalities participate, was scheduled for next Tuesday (10.jan). The goal is to discuss the likely anticipation of a new vaccination campaign against covid-19.

The secretary also said that it is possible that some States recommend a 4th dose for the public under 30 years old without comorbidities, which will be discussed in the technical chamber. However, the priority must be to complete the vaccination schedule of all adults with at least one booster dose.

She stressed that today science has as ideal for the effectiveness of immunizers the application of at least 3 doses. She explained that the number of people with this vaccination coverage does not reach 50% of the target audience, lacking the 3rd dose in at least 100 million people.

new variant

Regarding the 1st case of the XBB.15 variant in Brazil, identified in São Paulo, Ethel Maciel highlighted that this is a factor that leads the Ministry of Health to consider bringing forward a new vaccination campaign. She said that the priority at the moment will be to complete the vaccination schedule for adults.

“We received information that the variant is circulating and the sample is from November. We will discuss with the Technical Chamber. What we have about the new variant is the high transmissibility and we want to resume these vaccination schemes with people whose dose is overdue”finished.

With information from Brazil Agency.