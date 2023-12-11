The event “Healthcare of the future” was held in Rome. An indivisible good from North to South”, promoted by Inrete, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health, which involved representatives of the Government, Universities, Associations, Institutions and Clinicians, to analyze in detail the Healthcare of the present, projected towards the main challenges to be addressed to guarantee the sustainability of the National Health System, uniform and quality levels of assistance throughout Italy.
