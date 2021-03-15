Russia is effectively fighting the coronavirus, but the pandemic has not yet been completely defeated, therefore it is necessary to comply with all the rules of sanitary and epidemiological safety. This was announced on March 15 by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Tatyana Semenova at the round table of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection “Military Medicine”.

According to her, the Ministry of Health responded promptly to calls in all regions of the country together with the Ministry of Defense.

“On my desk, on the minister’s desk, there was always a summary of the federal districts of the brigades that the Defense Ministry was ready to send to certain constituent entities of the Russian Federation. It worked without any boundaries, without any misunderstandings on our and mutual sides, which made it possible, in my opinion, to deal very effectively with the first – second wave of the pandemic, ”she said.

According to Semenova, the pandemic has not yet been completely defeated, therefore, all rules and restrictions must be observed. The official thanked the doctors of the Ministry of Defense, stressing that all tasks to combat the virus were solved promptly.

The coronavirus pandemic began in the winter of 2020. In April, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 32 hospitals of the department are ready to accept patients with coronavirus infection.

A group of 30 thousand military was also created to combat the spread of COVID-19. A reserve of 17 combined detachments was also formed to help the regions. Also, the Ministry of Defense has built several multifunctional medical centers in the regions.

The first multifunctional medical center was commissioned on April 17 in Nizhny Novgorod.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.