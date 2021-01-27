In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolating them .. The Ministry announced that 174,016 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 3,939 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 289,086 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of 6 infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 811 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 4,536 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and that they fully recovered from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 263,730 cases.





