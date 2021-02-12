In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 164551 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest technologies Medical Examination.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,307 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 342974 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 12 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 986 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,404 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 323,191 cases.





