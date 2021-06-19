The Ministry of Health informed this Friday (June 18, 2021) that it has received nearly 5 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in partnership with the Oxford University.

Earlier, the paste also received 2.2 million doses of CoronaVac. It was the 4th batch of vaccine delivered in June. As a result, the federal government received 4.2 million doses of vaccines produced by the Butantan Institute.

According to Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), the arrival of a load of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) is scheduled for next Wednesday (June 23, 2021) for the production of approximately 5.8 million doses.

Vaccination

Brazil applied the 1st dose of vaccines against covid-19 in 61,144,002 people until 9 pm on Thursday (June 17,2021). Of these, 24,251,147 received the 2nd dose. In all, 85,395,149 doses were administered in the country.

continue reading