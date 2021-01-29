Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses that have been provided in the UAE since the launch of the national campaign to provide the vaccine has exceeded three million doses.

She emphasized that reaching this number comes as a result of the health sector’s efforts and the UAE community’s awareness of the importance of the vaccine, and that it is the best way to contain the “Covid-19” pandemic, and to move forward towards recovery.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul-Rahman Al-Owais, said, “Reaching this number in record time is a new achievement, and it places the UAE among the best countries in providing vaccines to members of society,” explaining that “this achievement comes as a result of the determination and tireless efforts of the medical teams that work. In a team spirit, under the guidance and continuous support of the state leadership, which affirms that community health is a sustainable priority in national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.

Al-Owais pointed out that the rapid development in the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses confirms the success of the comprehensive national campaign launched by the health authorities by providing the vaccine in most government and private health facilities and councils in the various emirates of the country, to ensure that procedures for receiving the vaccine are facilitated for the largest segment of society. Of citizens and residents. Especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the heroes of the first line of defense, as part of an integrated plan that aims to provide the vaccine to all residents of the country with the aim of reaching the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of infected cases and control the virus “Covid-19”.

He pointed out that the increasing demand from community members, which the current centers are witnessing to obtain the vaccine, confirms the societal confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government, and strengthens confidence in the health system in the country, in addition to establishing community confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to protect its health and enhance the spirit of optimism. Increasing the level of reassurance about the approaching phase of recovery, stressing the role of community awareness and commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the gains and immunize the community from any mutated strains of “Covid-19”.





