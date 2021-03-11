The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 39 thousand and 489 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total vaccine doses that have been provided until yesterday to six million and 407 thousand and 350 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution reached 64.78 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).





