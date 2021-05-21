The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the provision of 122,001 doses of “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 11,944,055 doses and the rate of vaccine administration is 120.76 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes “Covid-19” disease.