After a lightning strike in Kolomna near Moscow, one person needed medical assistance. This was announced on Friday, July 7, by the Ministry of Health in the region.

According to available information, a 43-year-old local resident was hospitalized with burnt legs.

Later head of Kolomna City District Alexander Grechishchev clarified that the victim is in the intensive care unit, her condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that during a thunderstorm in Kolomna, lightning struck a tree near which people were standing.

In addition, due to heavy rainfall, shops in the city were flooded. The footage from the scene shows how water flows down the stairs and floods the lower floors of the premises.

The press service of the metropolitan division of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the persistence of bad weather until noon on July 8 and warned of possible wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s.

Rescuers advise drivers to refrain from maneuvering on the road in the near future, and pedestrians to avoid shaky structures and billboards.

The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that several streets and a square near the railway station were flooded in Kolomna. At the same time, the station is operating normally, the movement of trains has not been interrupted. Also, in some areas, power outages are observed.

Under the current conditions, road and utility services have been transferred to an enhanced mode of operation in those districts where the rain has passed.