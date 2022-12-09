Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The owner of the Health Secretary of Nuevo León, Alma Rosa Marroquín, reiterated to the population the recommendation to take extreme care to prevent respiratory diseases characteristic of the season.

The official recommended the use of face masks before any symptoms of respiratory disease.

During the Nuevo León Report, the Secretary of Health recalled that at this time the covid-19 and the influenza confluence with other viruses such as rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus and others.

He called on the population to remain alert to symptoms of respiratory diseases, go to consult to correctly diagnose the disease and use face masks to protect those around us.

“If I have respiratory symptoms, even when I have been diagnosed with another virus, I must wear a face mask,” he stressed.

“Infection and respiratory symptoms must be equal to the use of face masks, even when I do not have a major affectation or they have ruled out that I have covid-19, that would be the most important thing to avoid this wave of infections that sometimes occurs in offices, schools and other spaces,” he added.

During the press conference, Marroquín shared the statistics of the Epidemiological traffic light of covid-19which remains at minimal risk.

He reported that on December 7, 268 new cases, 2 deaths and 40 people were hospitalized, while there are no patients in intensive care, which has been the case since December 1.

Finally, he said that the influenza vaccine is currently available to the entire population in health centers and clinics and hospitals of the IMSS and ISSSTE.