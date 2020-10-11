The number of children hospitalized with symptoms of acute intestinal infection in Makhachkala has risen to 54, the Ministry of Health of Dagestan said on Sunday, October 11 “RIA News”…

“The condition of the patients is assessed as mild and moderate,” the agency quotes the interlocutor.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known that due to poisoning in Dagestan, the work of three kindergartens was temporarily suspended.

On the same day, the administration of the head and government of Dagestan said that, according to preliminary data, the outbreak of AEI is associated with food, or rather, with dairy products.

Initially, it was reported that 16 children were hospitalized with signs of poisoning from various kindergartens in Makhachkala. Later, the regional Ministry of Health clarified that the number of children had increased to 42.

They are in two hospitals, all are in satisfactory condition.

Investigators on the fact of the incident opened a criminal case under the article “Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers.” The Republican Prosecutor’s Office also began checking the situation.