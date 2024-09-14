Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 17:02

The Ministers of Health, Nísia Trindade, and Environment, Marina Silva, met this Friday, the 13th, with the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas to discuss strategies in relation to the damage caused by smoke from fires that are affecting the State.

As a way to support local managers in mitigating the damage caused by extreme weather events and fires, the Ministry of Health mobilized teams from the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) to provide assistance to the population. In one of the actions, technicians from the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care (SAES) went to Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, to support managers in developing action plans.

“We will work together with the Government of São Paulo and other governments to take more structural actions for the adaptation, mitigation and even transformation plan,” highlighted the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, in a statement.

Next week, teams from the SUS National Force are scheduled to visit the states of Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia.