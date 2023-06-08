With the start of the hot season, the Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations to avoid damage to health due to high ambient temperatures. Heat stroke, dehydration and sunburn are some of the problems that can arise as a result of prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.

Heat stroke is a condition characterized by a rapid increase in body temperature, hot, dry skin without sweating, confusion or loss of consciousness, frequent vomiting, shortness of breath, or breathing difficulties. To prevent this problem, it is essential to take precautionary and careful measures.

According to the latest weekly report from the General Directorate of Epidemiology, since the start of the hot season on March 19, up to epidemiological week number 21, a total of 389 cases associated with extreme temperatures have been registered, including five deaths. The deaths occurred in the states of Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

In epidemiological week 21, corresponding to the period from May 21 to 27, 31 additional cases were reported in various states of the country, including Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora, Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatan. In addition, two of the previously reported deaths were also recorded during this week.

Given the rise in temperatures, the General Directorate for Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health has issued recommendations to the population to protect themselves. It is important to consume at least two liters of bottled, boiled or disinfected water daily to stay hydrated. Likewise, it is advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, when solar radiation is more intense.

Other preventive measures include wearing light-colored and light-colored clothing, wearing a cap or hat, sunglasses, and an umbrella, applying sunscreen, staying in cool and well-ventilated places, ventilating the car before getting into it, washing your hands frequently with water, and soap, and especially before eating, serving and preparing food, as well as after using the toilet.

It is important to note that certain groups of the population are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of high temperatures, such as children under six years of age, people over 65 years of age, those who are overweight, have sweat gland problems or heart disease. These people must take extreme precautions and follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to protect their health during this hot season.

With these preventive measures and proper care, it is expected to reduce the risks associated with high temperatures and preserve the health of the population. The Ministry of Health calls on citizens to follow these recommendations and to be attentive to any sign of discomfort related to heat, seeking immediate medical attention if needed.