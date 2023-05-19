Estadão Contenti

05/18/2023 – 21:42

The Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected case of avian influenza A (H5N1), or bird flu, in the state of Espírito Santo. The patient is a 61-year-old man from Vitória, who works in the same park where a contaminated bird was found. The patient has mild flu-like symptoms and is in isolation.

Another 32 people who also work at the site had samples collected for investigation. The material is being analyzed by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) in Espírito Santo, and will then be sent to Fiocruz, the state’s reference laboratory.

If confirmed, it will be the first case of contamination in humans by influenza A in Brazil. Avian flu is transmitted through contact with sick birds, whether alive or dead by the disease. Despite being considered highly contagious, the infection between birds and people does not happen easily, and from human to human it is not “sustainable”, according to the Ministry of Health. “It is important to point out that there have been no confirmed cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) in humans in Brazil,” the ministry said in a note.

On Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) had confirmed the detection of the first three cases of the Avian Influenza virus in three wild birds on the coast of Espírito Santo. Two of the three contaminated birds are of the Trinta-réis-de-bando species (Thalasseus acuflavidus), which were found in the municipalities of Marataízes and in Vitória (Jardim Camburi neighborhood). The third sick animal is a brown booby (Sula leucogaster), a migratory bird that was at the Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of Marine Animals in Cariacica (Ipram). The country was on high alert regarding the disease since cases were identified in neighboring countries in the first months of this year. The number of outbreaks has been growing across the planet.

RISK

"The world is experiencing the greatest pandemic of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (IAAP) and most cases are related to contact between migratory wild birds and subsistence, production or local wild birds," reported the Ministry. "Depending on the evolution, sanitary measures can be adopted."
























