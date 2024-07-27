The topic of prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, contraception and the correct use of condoms “is a topic to which the Ministry of Health is particularly sensitive”, also because the risks of misinformation “affect young people between 14 and 25 years of age in a decisive way. For this reason we also work on communication and correct information campaigns for the use of condoms”. This was said to Adnkronos Salute by Maria Rosaria Campitiello, head of the Department of prevention, research and health emergencies of the Ministry of Health who is also a gynecologist and therefore “particularly attentive to these issues”, she underlines in relation to the video investigation carried out by Adnkronos which confirms how condoms are not “in fashion” among the youngest with the consequent alarm on the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

“I saw the survey – he added – and I think it is very useful for us too, because it gives us a hand and offers us a snapshot of the phenomenon. And so it will also be used by the Ministry of Health in preparing the communication campaigns that we will carry out together with the Department’s Communications Directorate”. But in addition to the campaigns “we remember that a great partner of the Ministry of Health are general practitioners, as well as pediatricians of free choice who with their widespread activity on the territory guarantee the correct vehicle of information”.

But to reach young people “it is essential to also use their language and channels close to them, such as social media, TikTok, Instagram”, adds Campitiello, highlighting that “the Ministry of Health is also committed to providing correct information on vaccination against HPV. Protecting yourself from this infection by getting vaccinated, both for boys and girls, is important because HPV causes important forms of cancer”, underlines Campitiello. “Personally – he concludes – my department will dedicate maximum effort to the communication campaign, prevention and above all to reaching the younger age groups, because young people need to be informed and unfortunately today they are far from correct medical-health information.”