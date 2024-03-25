The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has confirmed that it is mandatory to take all required basic doses of vaccinations, especially influenza vaccination, and to follow all instructions and precautions that must be taken before traveling to perform Umrah and Hajj rituals, as part of its keenness to preserve the health and safety of Umrah pilgrims, pilgrims, their families, and all segments of society, from infectious diseases..

The Ministry stated that influenza vaccination cards will be required for those traveling to Umrah starting March 26, 2024, while recommending the importance of visiting the health center well before leaving the country, especially in the event of chronic diseases, noting the availability of vaccinations in all government health centers. And private. This is within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy aimed at protecting society from all risks and infectious and communicable diseases and controlling them.

The instructions included: Take vaccinations sufficiently before traveling, not less than (10) ten days from the date of travel, to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine and provide sufficient immunity for prevention. For those suffering from chronic diseases, consult a doctor to ensure the stability of their health condition and their ability to perform Hajj and Umrah, in addition to taking a sufficient amount of medications. Make sure to take all the necessary and recommended immunizations, and do some exercise on a regular basis. The Ministry also indicated that those who previously received the influenza vaccination and completed less than a year of the dose are not required to obtain a new vaccination, while the approved vaccination card can be obtained through the application. Al-Husn before traveling and present it at the country’s outlets when travelling.

The health and safety of pilgrims is a priority

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, pointed out that including the influenza vaccination with the rest of the vaccinations for travelers for Hajj and Umrah comes within the framework of the Ministry’s giving special attention to ensuring their health and safety, especially those with chronic diseases, the elderly, and pregnant and breastfeeding women. Emphasizing the existence of high-level coordination between the efforts of state institutions concerned with organizing and caring for the affairs of pilgrims’ convoys, in a way that guarantees them health and safety and the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals without exposure to any health problems, with the aim of protecting them and society from all potential health risks, the most important of which are infectious and chronic diseases..

His Excellency Al-Rand said that launching a campaign to vaccinate pilgrims against influenza comes in implementation of the National Immunization Policy, which represents a national framework for combating infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, to reduce its repercussions on the individual and society. Which contributes to developing the health system’s response to respiratory diseases and strengthening surveillance mechanisms, which contributes to improving the results of the strategic indicator of the vaccination coverage rate in accordance with international standards, by making them available in the network of health facilities, in recognition of the Ministry’s awareness of the importance of health security and preventing risks and containing them as a national health priority in the UAE..

You can also refer to the list of vaccinations, inoculations and general requirements for performing Hajj this year through the website of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat..

Vaccinations are the most successful preventive measures

For her part, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, explained that vaccinations are considered one of the most successful and effective preventive measures, so the Ministry calls on all travelers and pilgrims to take basic and optional vaccinations before traveling for Hajj and Umrah, noting that the Ministry provides vaccines in health centers on the largest scale..

Dr. Al Marzouqi also called on travelers for Hajj and Umrah to follow preventive measures to avoid health problems while performing Hajj and Umrah rituals, such as avoiding heat exhaustion and physical stress while traveling, which increases the chances of contracting some diseases and health problems, and ensuring a healthy diet..