Brazil becomes the 1st country in the world to offer the vaccine in a public health system

The Ministry of Health incorporated the dengue vaccine into the SUS (Unified Health System) this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023). Brazil is the first country in the world to offer the vaccine in the universal public system.

The vaccine will not be used on a large scale initially, as the manufacturing laboratory, Takeda, stated that it has a restricted capacity to supply doses. Immunization will now be focused on the public and priority regions.

According to the laboratory, the forecast is that 5.1 million doses will be delivered from February to November 2024. The vaccination schedule consists of two doses.

The infection results in a disease that can be asymptomatic or present more serious forms, which can cause death. The classic viral form involves signs and symptoms such as: muscle weakness, drowsiness, refusal of food and liquids, vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), until June 2023 there were 2,162,214 cases and 974 deaths from dengue in the world. In 2022, 2,803,096 cases were reported in the Americas region, most of them in Brazil (2,383,001), which also led the occurrence of severe forms, along with Colombia.