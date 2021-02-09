Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that citizens and residents of those with valid residency permits will be exempted from the fee for the Pcr examination or what is known as a nasal swab to detect the emerging “Corona” virus.

This decision, issued by His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, applies to health care centers and medical facilities of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which provide screening services to detect the new Corona virus, from Dubai to Fujairah.

The Ministerial Resolution, which carries No. 21 of 2021, will be effective from the date of its issuance on the seventh of February this past Sunday, and it was indicated in the decision that this measure was taken based on the requirements of public health, and whoever is required to implement its provisions is informed of it.