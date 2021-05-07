On May 7, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation published a new version of temporary guidelines for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus. The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was removed from the list.

At the same time, vaccines against COVID-19 “KoviVac” and “Sputnik Light” were included in the document. The department noted that the recommendations were prepared by “leading Russian experts, taking into account the accumulated scientific data and clinical practice.”

“In the course of work on each of the versions of the guidelines, a working group of more than 100 Russian experts of various specialties carried out a thorough analysis of a set of data on research results and experience in the use of drugs”, – noted in the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

The list of drugs recommended by the Ministry of Health now includes five names: favipiravir, remdesivir, human immunoglobulin against COVID-19, interferon alfa and umifenovir.

Also, for anti-inflammatory therapy, you can use a glucocorticosteroid in the form of a metered-dose powder for inhalation.

Earlier, on March 2, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the drug hydroxychloroquine is not recommended for use as a means of preventing coronavirus disease.

The recommendation is based on data from six studies involving more than 6,000 people. According to their results, hydroxychloroquine “had no significant effect on hospital admissions and death rates” from the coronavirus.

In addition, experts found that the drug “does not have a significant effect on laboratory-confirmed cases of infection and is likely to increase the risk of consequences.”

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether.