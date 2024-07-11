The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, organized a training workshop for workers in the public and private health sectors in the country to assess the growth of children under the age of five, with the aim of early detection of any potential health problems associated with malnutrition, such as overweight, obesity, emaciation and stunting, and to contribute to effective intervention and provide the necessary support to parents to ensure that these problems, if any, are addressed at an early stage.

This workshop is the second of its kind within the Child Growth Monitoring Program, which comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to train healthcare providers in the public and private health sectors and enhance their capabilities and skills in applying the World Health Organization’s standards for monitoring child growth to develop effective nutrition procedures to improve nutrition for all age groups, including infants and children.

The three-day workshop, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, was attended by Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry, and a number of healthcare providers concerned from the government sector, including the Emirates Health Services Corporation and Dubai Health, and from the hospitals affiliated with the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

The workshop was also attended by representatives from the private sector from Burjeel, Medcare, NMC and University Hospital Sharjah to train them on developing a database to effectively monitor the growth of children under the age of five in the UAE and to carry out the necessary interventions to ensure the promotion of children’s health at this age. It also aimed to prepare qualified trainers to train their colleagues at work and ensure the provision of integrated childcare services.

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry, said that this training workshop on monitoring the growth of children under the age of five comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance community health in a way that contributes to raising the efficiency of the health system, as well as its commitment to achieving the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030.

He added that the workshop, which witnessed wide participation from healthcare providers, is part of a series of initiatives aimed at building the capabilities of healthcare personnel and providing them with the latest knowledge and skills needed to provide distinguished healthcare for children. This stems from the Ministry’s vision that investing in developing the skills of healthcare workers is an investment in the health of our future generations. The Ministry is keen to continue its efforts to provide the best possible healthcare for all children in the UAE.

Nouf Khamis Al Ali stressed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection seeks to intensify its efforts in developing monitoring systems and early detection of any potential health problems in children, such as malnutrition, because early intervention is essential to ensuring the health and healthy growth of children.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry organized last October a training workshop for health sector workers in the country on collecting and analyzing data on the growth of children under the age of five. The workshop aimed to develop a unified system for data collection at the national level by training participants to study the current status of nutritional data for this group, analyze it, and contribute to developing solutions to challenges if they exist.