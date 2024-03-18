Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/18/2024 – 21:51

The Ministry of Health dismissed Alexandre Telles, who held the position of director of the Department of Hospital Management (DGH), this Monday (18). The justification, according to the ministry, is the “need for transformation in the management of the DGH”. In his place, Maria Aparecida Braga, current superintendent of the Ministry of Health in Rio de Janeiro, takes over, who will combine both functions.

The decision takes place on the same day that the Steering Committee, formed by the Ministry of Health, began work on the administration of six federal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro. The understanding is that after “years of precariousness” it will be necessary to recover and restructure the units.

The DGH is one of the bodies that has representatives on the Management Committee, as well as the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care (Saes), in addition to advisors, coordination and secretariats from the Ministry of Health.

One of the declared objectives is to improve governance and dialogue between employees, unions and managers.

The Ministry of Health will centralize all processes for purchasing medicines and supplies and contracting works. The measure was taken to increase the department's negotiating power and ensure greater efficiency and control in the distribution of inputs, which means avoiding supply failures and waste.