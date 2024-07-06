Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 15:24

Health Minister Nísia Trindade delivered this Saturday (6) an ambulance from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) to Niterói, a city in Greater Rio that, 20 years ago, became the headquarters of the country’s first regional SAMU. The SAMU Metropolitana II was launched in September 2004, to serve seven cities.

A ambulance delivered is part of a fleet of 280 vehicles distributed to 247 municipalities in 24 states this week. They replace ambulances that are more than 7 years old.

Related news:

New investments are planned for SAMU through the new Growth Acceleration Program (New PAC). In addition to renewing the fleets, the idea is to expand the coverage of the service, which operates through the 192 center, from 87.3% to 90.4% of the Brazilian population in 4 years.

“SAMU is one of the federal government programs that is most highly rated by the population. But it is also important in emergencies, with the potential to save lives,” said the minister.

During the ambulance delivery ceremony, 20 new beds were also added to the Hospital Oceânico de Niterói, ten of which are ICU (intensive care). The municipal hospital was opened at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to treat multiple cases of the disease, but, with the end of the emergency situation, it became part of the city’s permanent health network.