The WHO has again declared a global emergency over the disease, previously known as monkeypox, after an outbreak in Africa.

THE Ministry of Health installs, in this 5the fair (Aug. 15, 2024), the Health Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response actions to mpox – formerly known as monkeypox. The measure follows the decision of the WHO (World Health Organization) to declare a global public health emergency for the disease.

The main measures adopted by the COE-Mpox will be:

Acquisition of diagnostic tests;

Alert for travelers;

Contingency plan update.

According to the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, there is the possibility of adopting vaccines, but mass immunization is not planned. This year, 709 confirmed or probable cases have been reported in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 14), the WHO reclassified the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern). In 2023, 537 deaths were recorded due to the disease in the country. In July, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda reported new cases of the disease.

For the director of the Department of HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis, Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections, Draurio Barreira, the situation is worrying.

“In this era of globalization in which we live, having a case in Africa, Asia, or anywhere in Oceania, means a risk that this will quickly become a global epidemic.”, he stated.

In 2022, at the peak of the global MPOX emergency, Brazil was one of the countries most affected by the disease, along with the United States. There were 12,000 confirmed cases. Since 2022, the infection has claimed 16 lives. The most recent was in April 2023.

MPOX

It is a disease caused by the mpox virus (MPXV). It is viral zoonotic, that is, its transmission to humans can occur through contact with:

Person infected with the mpox virus;

Materials contaminated with the virus; and

Infected wild animals (rodents).

Previously known as monkeypox, the name change was determined by the WHO in November 2022. The aim was to use “non-discriminatory” terms in relation to African countries and not associate the disease only with monkeys, which are not the main transmitters of the disease.