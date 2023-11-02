The place will be dedicated to remembering and reflecting on the causes, consequences, coping with and overcoming the coronavirus

One concierge of the Ministry of Health published on Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023) in Official Diary of the Union established the Covid-19 Pandemic Memorial, at the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Health, in Rio de Janeiro.

The proposal is that the place be intended for memory and reflection on causes, consequences, coping and overcoming the pandemic, with a view to establishing new parameters and scientific protocols for the Brazilian State’s action in situations of similar health risk.

“The space must have an educational character and the transmission of knowledge in the field of health, encompassing multiple perspectives and perspectives and ensuring interdisciplinarity in the treatment of the topic between different government bodies and institutions”defines the ordinance.

The Ministry of Health will create a special commission to:

propose the memorial project;

design a national policy to preserve the memory of the covid-19 pandemic;

monitor the installation of the memorial and prepare the design of activities to be developed at the site, indicating potential partners;

and define the way of working, with the prerogative of inviting collaborators from different areas of the ministry and other bodies and entities.

With information from Brazil Agency