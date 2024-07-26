With symptoms similar to dengue fever, the disease has already infected 7,236 people in 20 Brazilian states in 2024

O Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday (25.Jul.2024) two deaths from oropouche fever in the country. Until now, there was no report in the world scientific literature about the occurrence of death from the disease, the government reported, in a note.

The deaths were of women who lived in the interior of Bahia. They were under 30 years old and had no comorbidities. The signs and symptoms presented were similar to those of a serious case of dengue fever.

Cases under investigation

The ministry is investigating a death in Santa Catarina and whether 4 cases of pregnancy interruption and 2 cases of microcephaly in babies are related to the disease. The cases were registered in Pernambuco, Bahia and Acre. The relationship between oropouche fever and a death in Maranhão was ruled out.

On July 11, the Ministry of Health issued a technical note to all states and municipalities recommending the strengthening of health surveillance on the possibility of vertical transmission of the virus. With the document, the ministry also intends to guide society on arboviruses.

The measure was adopted after the Evandro Chagas Institute detect the presence of the virus genome in a case of fetal death, and antibodies in samples from 4 newborns with microcephaly.

However, the ministry highlighted that there is no consistent scientific evidence on the transmission of the Orov virus from an infected mother to her baby during pregnancy, nor on the effect of the infection on the malformation of babies or miscarriage.

This year, there have already been registered 7,236 cases of oropouche feverin 20 states. Most were identified in Amazonas and Rondônia. Since 2023, the detection of cases of the disease has been expanded in Brazil, through diagnostic tests in the public network throughout the country.

Oropouche fever

Oropouche fever is a viral disease. The Orov virus is transmitted mainly through the bite of a mosquito known as maruim (Culicoides paraensis), as well as by species of the Culex mosquito. In Brazil, the virus was isolated for the first time in 1960.

The ministry explained that oropouche fever can be confused with dengue fever. The disease progresses with sudden onset of fever, headache, myalgia (muscle pain) and arthralgia (joint pain). Other symptoms such as dizziness, retro-ocular pain, chills, photophobia, nausea and vomiting are also reported.

Symptoms last from 2 to 7 days. However, up to 60% of patients may experience recurrence of symptoms one to two weeks after the initial symptoms. Most people have a benign course and no sequelae, even in the most severe cases.

To date, there is no specific treatment for oropouche fever. Current therapy only relieves symptoms.

With information from Brazil Agency.