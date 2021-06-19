The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday (June 18, 2021) that the number of covid-19 cases registered among people involved in the Copa América had risen to 82.

All cities that host the competition have case records among the participants: Brasília, Cuiabá, Goiânia and Rio de Janeiro. Of the total infected, 37 are players and members of delegations and 45 are service providers.

According to the folder, 6,926 RT-PCR tests were performed. The rate of positive diagnostic cases by covid-19 was 1.2%.

The Copa America started on June 13th. Less than a day later, 4 of the 10 delegations had confirmed cases of covid-19. The first selection that presented positive tests was the Venezuela, even before the premiere. The team landed in the country on the night of June 11 for the opening game against Brazil and registered 13 people infected with the virus.

Survey of power360, which took into account the athletes called up from the teams of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, showed that the teams bring together players who work in countries that have at least 6 variants of the coronavirus.

The 4 variants of concern, that is, those most dangerous and transmissible, are among those registered in the countries where the athletes work. read more on here.

