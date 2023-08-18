The coronavirus strain, also known as Eris, is a subvariant of omicron and has been identified in 51 countries

The Ministry of Health confirmed on thursday (17.aug.2023) the 1st case of the EG.5 variant of the coronavirus, also known as Eris, in Brazil. The infection occurred in the State of São Paulo. This is a 71-year-old patient.

According to cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance), the woman had symptoms of cough, fatigue and headache on July 30 and had the collection for laboratory examination on August 8. She had the complete vaccination schedule and is now cured.

“The folder permanently monitors and evaluates the most current scientific evidence at an international level and the epidemiological scenario of covid-19. The folder is attentive to information on new subvariants and maintains permanent contact with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and WHO (World Health Organization) about the international scenario”he said.

The agency also recommended vaccination and updating of booster doses to prevent the disease. Said immunization “becomes more and more important”.

Also on Thursday (17.Aug) and before the Ministry of Health confirms the case, the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology) warned about the circulation of Eris in Brazil. According to the organization, the variant is “capable of increasing the number of cases worldwide and becoming the predominant strain, replacing XBB.1.16, currently predominant in most countries”.

He said, however, that there has been no change in the scenario of reported cases of covid-19 or an increase in cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in the country. So there is no “need to change current recommendations”, he stated. Here’s the full of the note (305 KB).

EG.5 is a subvariant of omicron and has already been identified in 51 countries, becoming dominant in China, the United States, South Korea and Japan. WHO classified the strain as a “variant of interest”. Here’s the full of the press release (119 KB, in English).

According to the World Health Organization, Eris has a mutation in the Spike protein, so it has a greater capacity for transmission and immune escape. Therefore, “may cause an increase in the incidence of cases and become dominant in some countries or even globally.”

Despite this, the organization stated that, “Based on the available evidence, the public health risk posed by EG.5 is assessed as low globally”. He also said that “there has been no reported change in disease severity to date”.