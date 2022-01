The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday night, 1st, that Brazil had 49 new deaths from coronaviruses and 3,986 new cases. Thus, the number of total cases in the country, according to official data, is 22.29 million and 619.1 thousand deaths.

The post Ministry of Health: Brazil had 49 deaths by covid-19 and 3,986 cases first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Ministry #Health #Brazil #deaths #covid19 #cases #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO