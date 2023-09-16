Study aims to evaluate how people are diagnosed and what care they receive from health units

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, is carrying out an unprecedented study to help prevent type 2 diabetes. The research will evaluate how citizens at high risk of developing the disease are diagnosed and what care they receive from health units .

According to the Ministry, there is no in-depth investigation in Brazil that identifies how these people are being cared for. The initiative is part of the Diabetes Prevention Program, developed by the SUS (Unified Health System).

A series of questions for health professionals and institutions, such as health units, hospitals, private clinics and outpatient clinics in general, are now available online. The answers will be used to estimate how patient care is provided and improve the quality of services offered by the Brazilian health system.

The forms remain available for completion until September 30th at Ministry of Health website and on the page Portuguese Beneficence of São Paulo.

With information from Brazil Agency.