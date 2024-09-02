The Ministry of Health and Community Protection signed a memorandum of understanding with Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf, a healthcare company, which includes the development of a national scientific guide to combat obesity and weight management, and cooperation in an awareness campaign to raise health awareness of heart and artery diseases and their complications.

The signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to promote public health, and to support the implementation of the national plan to combat non-communicable diseases, and their early detection to enhance the quality of life through a health system with international standards.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai by His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Jaya Jo Vindan Thea Garajan, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf, in the presence of Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department, and Dr. Buthaina Bin Belila, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department.

The memorandum stipulates the use of innovations to build effective capacities in developing a national scientific guide to combat obesity and manage weight in adults, with the participation of all health authorities in the country, within the framework of enhancing coordination and cooperation between the Ministry and strategic partners, to reduce the health and economic burden of obesity within the country, and raise awareness of heart and arterial diseases and their complications.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand stressed that combating obesity is a strategic priority in national health initiatives and programs, based on the UAE government’s direction to raise the level of public health and enhance prevention and awareness among community members of the complications of obesity.

He added that the Ministry is keen to manage preventive and community health programmes to enhance the quality of healthy life across the country.

He stated that the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department at the Ministry is working in a coordinated manner to establish an integrated approach based on a joint roadmap to improve the results of national health indicators related to non-communicable diseases and their associated risk factors, and reduce the prevalence of obesity in the country, within the framework of the National Strategy for Quality of Life in the UAE 2031.

He pointed out the importance of cooperation with Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf in attracting global expertise to provide innovative and effective solutions to the challenge of obesity in the country’s society, as part of the Ministry’s plan to expand the network of partners and global expertise, with the aim of supporting national programmes to combat obesity and promote a healthy lifestyle, by providing the latest treatment protocols and globally approved nutritional recommendations to diagnose and treat obesity cases and manage weight effectively.

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belila explained that the memorandum will enhance the Ministry’s efforts to prepare a national scientific guide to combat obesity and manage weight, based on a review of several regional and international guidelines, to enhance the fight against obesity and related diseases such as diabetes and heart and arterial diseases.

She pointed out the importance of enhancing cooperation between federal and local government agencies and the private sector, which contributes to achieving national health targets and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

For his part, Jaya Jo Vindan Thea Garajan said: “We look forward to our global expertise contributing to enhancing the quality of healthcare provided in the field of non-communicable diseases, and enhancing community awareness to adopt healthy lifestyles in the UAE.”